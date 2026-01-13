Wallonia's media reform needs to be clarified - Council of State

Walloon Minister Jacqueline Galant (MR) pictured during a plenary session of the Walloon Parliament in Namur, Wednesday 22 October 2025. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Certain aspects of the proposed decree on local media reform by Media Minister Jacqueline Galant (MR) require clarification, according to the Council of State, La Dernière Heure reported on Tuesday.

The reform aims to reduce the number of local media outlets from 12 to eight within five years, with one per province, except for Hainaut and Liège, which would each retain two due to demographic considerations.

However, the Council of State has criticised the methodology outlined in the draft reform as lacking clarity. It calls for a more detailed justification of the measures to be implemented.

Constraints such as reducing the number of local media to eight, requiring each outlet to cover an expanded area, and ending indexing mechanisms might impact media pluralism and editorial independence, the advisory body warns.

