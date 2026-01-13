Couple found dead at home in Flanders under suspicious circumstances

The bodies of a 61-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were discovered on Friday in Waregem, Belgium.
The couple was found dead in a house in Beveren-Leie, a district of Waregem.
Due to the suspicious nature of the deaths, the Public Prosecutor’s Office immediately assigned an investigating judge.
A forensic pathologist was brought in, and a laboratory team conducted an on-site examination for evidence.
Initial findings suggest the incident may have been a domestic tragedy, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The investigation, led by the investigating judge in Kortrijk, continues to uncover the exact circumstances of the deaths.