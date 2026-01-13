Belgian wind farms in North Sea produced less in 2025

An aerial view shows the Humber Gateway offshore windfarm in the North Sea at the mouth of the River Humber in northeast England on March 11, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Belgium’s offshore wind farms produced less electricity than average in 2025, delivering 6.6 TWh to the nation’s grid and meeting 8.2% of total electricity consumption.

This is according to new figures published Tuesday by the Belgian Offshore Platform (BOP).

The year 2025 saw lower production compared to 2023 and 2024 due to reduced wind availability, despite high operational reliability of the wind farms.

Belgium’s nine offshore wind farms, including Mermaid, Nobelwind, Belwind, and others, have a combined capacity of 2.262 GW.

This places Belgium among Europe’s top five in installed offshore wind capacity, behind the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

Future expansion plans aim to boost offshore wind energy capacity in Belgium’s North Sea to as much as 5.8 GW.

The first tender for a 700 MW wind farm in the Princess Elisabeth Zone was launched in November 2024 but withdrawn in June 2025, with plans to relaunch in spring 2026.

The BOP emphasises the need to accelerate construction given the ongoing development of the offshore grid, describing offshore wind energy as a cheap and locally produced renewable source with low maintenance costs and fixed electricity prices under 20-year Contracts for Difference (CfD).

The organisation also advocates for a comprehensive CfD mechanism to be implemented for the Princess Elisabeth Zone, ensuring sustainable and efficient energy delivery into the future.

