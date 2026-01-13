Belgium to use digital platform to process cases of irregular Serbian migrants

Federal Minister of Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The processing of cases involving the return of Serbian nationals staying irregularly in Belgium is set to be faster following the launch of a digital platform, announced the Federal Minister for Asylum, Anneleen Van Bossuyt, on Tuesday.

Previously, information exchanges relied on emails, often causing delays and raising concerns over the security of sensitive personal data.

Instead, the countries will use the electronic Readmission Case Management System (e-RCMS), which is a secure digital platform allowing electronic submission and faster handling of cases.

Similar systems are already in place with countries such as Armenia, Georgia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, but they remain unconnected.

The e-RCMS could expand to include other return countries for streamlined readmission processes.

Albania is expected to join the system soon.

Related News