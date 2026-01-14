Defence spending 'mainly European and Belgian, not American' - Belgian MP

A military exercise in Namur. Credit: Belga / Belgian Defence, Richie Sedeyn

The majority of Belgium’s defence investments benefit European and Belgian industries rather than American ones, according to MP Axel Weydts (Vooruit).

Weydts, citing a written question to Minister Theo Francken (N-VA), stated that only 7% of planned future investments are directed towards the US market, compared to 41% for European industries.

From 2016 to 2024, of the €26.9 billion invested, €20.1 billion went to companies within the European Union. This leaves €6.5 billion spent on US-based industries, Weydts added.

Belgium’s defence investments include €9.7 billion for the domestic industry, spread across more than 3,100 contracts.

This focus on European and Belgian sectors positions defence as a key driver of economic growth and innovation, Weydts argued.

He emphasised the need to prioritise European alternatives wherever possible to strengthen the continent’s defence industry.

"A stronger European defence industry reduces dependence on other nations and is crucial for a secure Europe that can protect its prosperity," he concluded.

