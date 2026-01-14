Huge rise in informal talks about work resumption for long-term sick

A strike action of Medecine pour le Peuple - Geneeskunde voor het Volk entitled 'For long-term patients: respect, no sanctions' to protest plans to sanction sick workers, before the cabinet of the Health Minister in Brussels on Thursday 14 October 2021. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

The number of informal conversations between employers and employees about returning to work increased by 50% last year compared to 2019, according to a Wednesday analysis by HR service group Liantis.

These discussions involve employees on long-term sick leave, informally speaking with occupational doctors about the possibility of returning to work.

Liantis highlights the high success rate of these informal meetings, noting they reduce the need for formal interventions.

The accessibility of such conversations is seen as a key factor in their effectiveness.

Employees feel less pressured compared to formal reintegration programmes, while employers gain quicker insights into the employee’s capabilities and timelines, according to Sylvia Vanden Avenne, senior manager of prevention and wellbeing at Liantis.

These are often brief, human-centred dialogues that focus on mutual understanding to find workable solutions.

Liantis stresses that the sooner employers and employees begin talks, the better the chance of a sustainable return to work.

Data from Belgium’s High Council for Employment shows that the likelihood of returning to work decreases significantly after six months of absence.

Related News