British American Tobacco to cut 51 jobs in Belgium

Illustration picture shows cigarettes and tobacco in a newspaper shop, in Brussels, Friday 25 November 2016. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

British American Tobacco (BAT) Belgium plans to cut 51 jobs at its Belgian headquarters in Groot-Bijgaarden.

The company made the announcement during a special works council meeting on Wednesday.

Management cited increasing regulation and economic pressure, including bans on certain nicotine products, a rise in the illegal tobacco trade, and significant tax hikes.

These challenges are leading to a "persistent erosion of revenue", prompting the company to restructure its operations.

The cuts would affect up to 51 employees – 48 in the commercial division, which currently employs 74 people, and three from other departments, which have 13 staff members.

BAT Belgium stated that the changes aim to ensure the company’s sustainability and maintain strong relationships with clients and partners.

The company emphasised that the job cut figures are provisional and discussions will take place with social partners. The Renault Law collective redundancy procedure has been initiated.

