SNCB to bear 60% of planned public cuts this year

A logo of Belgian railway company NMBS - SNCB pictured on a hat, at the 'All together against Arizona' protest, organized as part of the 24-hour strike of the rail unions, Tuesday 15 April 2025, in Brussels Midi station. Credit: Belga

Belgium's national rail operator (SNCB/NMBSP) will bear 60% of the €100 million in railway budget cuts planned by the Belgian Government for 2026, while Infrabel will handle 40%, according to L’Echo on Thursday.

In 2025, when €50 million in cuts were outlined by the Arizona coalition, the SNCB agreed to take on the majority of the reductions.

For 2026, a new distribution ratio of 60-40 was approved after discussions between Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés) and the two railway companies.

Infrabel’s CEO, Benoît Gilson, has stated that the decision is not expected to have a "spectacular" impact on the company’s operations.

Within Infrabel’s allocated savings, the cuts will be further split between Flanders and Wallonia, also following a 60-40 ratio.

The SNCB has declined to comment. Efforts to translate these budget reductions into concrete measures are reportedly still underway.

