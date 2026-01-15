Thursday's weather forecast promises both rain and sunshine

Illustrative image of clouds Credit: Belga

The weather will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday, with a chance of light rain in some areas, according to forecasts by the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

During the afternoon, conditions are expected to become dry in most regions, accompanied by brief sunny spells.

In the western parts of the country and along the coast, the skies will stay largely overcast, with a continued risk of light rain.

Maximum temperatures will range between 6°C and 10°C, and winds will be moderate, blowing from the south to south-southwest.

On Thursday evening and overnight into Friday, a new band of rain will move across the country from west to east.

Later in the night, the weather will become dry, with clear spells emerging from the coast spreading to the western half of the country.

Minimum temperatures will vary between 4°C and 9°C, while winds will be moderate to occasionally fairly strong, with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h, potentially higher along the coast.

Related News