Flemish woman (33) dies after falling off rocks in Wallonia

On Tuesday morning, a woman died after she made a 30-metre fall in Nadrin, a suburb of Houffalize in the Walloon province of Luxembourg, the local rescue zone reported.

The victim is a 33-year-old woman from the Flemish province of Limburg. She fell from the Rocher du Hérou in Nadrin, and was found in the Ourthe river, reports the Belga News Agency.

According to the emergency services, she had slipped. The emergency services arrived en masse, including divers and a helicopter.