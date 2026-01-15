Ukrainian boy, 12, taken to hospital in life-threatening condition in Antwerp

An ambulance pictured at the AZ Monica hospital in Deurne and Antwerp (Harmonie). Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

A 12-year-old Ukrainian boy was hospitalised in critical condition on Wednesday evening in Antwerp, the public prosecutor confirmed on Thursday.

The investigation is underway, and a search of a house on Paulus Beyestraat in Deurne has already been conducted.

Medical services reportedly found the boy unconscious in the basement, as reported by Het Laatste Nieuws.

The context of what happened is still very unclear

"Currently we can only confirm that a child aged 12, a boy of Ukrainian descent, is in mortal danger", said spokesperson Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp Public Prosecutor's Office.

"What happened is part of the further investigation. All paths are currently still open."

No further details have been provided by the prosecutor at this time.

