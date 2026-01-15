Belgium in Brief: Michael O'Clearly

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon,

In the news business, there are always people you know you can count on to deliver a good quote, a cutting remark, a succinct soundbite; a headline.

So it was with glee that we opened an invitation from Ryanair this week, inviting us to another press conference in Brussels, because their CEO, Michael O'Leary, is one of those people. He consistently delivers zingers – sometimes too many to choose from.

Of course, we still need to do our due diligence as journalists, ensure legality, check our facts and go through all the normal editorial processes before publishing, just like with any story. Just because someone with a vested interest tells you something is true doesn't necessarily mean it is. There are often two sides to a story – or more.

This is especially the case when it comes to private companies bumping up against government policy or legislation, which negatively impacts their revenue or operations. However, often companies and organisations do indeed have a fair point which deserves reporting, even if only to start a wider debate about an issue or policy.

As a society, we should always be interrogating the status quo. The world is constantly changing, and often policy needs to change with it. There are often negative unintended consequences of well-meaning policies; there are plenty of examples throughout history.

And although, of course, statements and pronouncements by CEOs or public persons like O'Leary always elicit chuckles or exclamations of shock in newsrooms by their brazenness – such as today's "stupid Belgian Government" quote – there is a serious point to this refreshing bluntness.

In a world where politicians consistently fail to answer a direct question with a direct answer – or evade it altogether – it's more important than ever that people say what they mean in direct, simple language, to cut through all the other noise and chatter.

This is ultimately helpful to good journalism, I would argue. Reporters need to know where someone stands on any issue, because only then can we properly interrogate that position and compare it to others. Equivocation and mealy-mouthedness ultimately serve nobody, and allow more menacing voices to fill the vacuum.

Of course, I'm not advocating rudeness for rudeness sake, or deliberately insulting people, libelling or threatening them. There is too much of that, and that does not help public discourse or any sense of collective society and cooperation. We need to be more civil, not less, in our public conversations – particularly on social media and online.

However, I absolutely believe that simple messages are best – so that everyone understands your point and we all know where we are coming from. The world is already too chaotic and too full of noise for us to be able to afford too many more misunderstandings.

