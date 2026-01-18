Student jobs with a heart: the young people helping those in need while they earn

Launched in May 2025, Maurice &Nora operates mainly in Brussels and Flanders. Credit: Handout

For some older people, doing everyday tasks can be a real struggle. Sometimes, a helping hand is needed around the house or in the garden to ease the strain.

A Belgian company has come up with a novel way to help people in need of assistance, while giving students the chance to boost their income.

Maurice & Nora connects reliable students with senior citizens in need of non-medical support, from companionship and garden maintenance to grocery shopping. The platform also connects students with families in need of babysitting and childcare services.

“We are building the Uber of non-medical care,” explains Thomas Butstraen, co-founder and CEO of Maurice & Nora to The Brussels Times.

Launched in May 2025, the platform operates mainly in Brussels and Flanders and attracts a diverse clientele, including many expat families. It is split into two services: 'Maurice', focused on support for seniors and their households, and 'Nora', dedicated to childcare and babysitting.

From helping grandparents to building a business

Thomas Butstraen has a background in economics and previously worked in financial consulting and venture development. The idea for Maurice & Nora, however, is rooted in personal experience.“When I was younger, I used to help my grandparents in their garden every week,” he recalls. “They didn’t need a professional — just someone trustworthy to help with small tasks. That stayed with me.”

The idea took shape again in summer 2024, when Thomas began researching ageing and care systems. “What we found is that medical care is relatively well covered, but non-medical and informal care is severely lacking,” he explains.

“Help around the house, transport, companionship — these are huge needs, and there are very few structured solutions.” That gap is exactly what Maurice & Nora aim to fill.

Students at the heart of the model

The platform relies on students, carefully screened through questionnaires and meetings. Technology plays a key role, but Thomas insists there is always “a human in the loop”.

Once approved, students create detailed profiles outlining their skills, availability and interests. Otto, a 21-year-old intern, then helps connect families with the most suitable students, ensuring matches are made not only on practical needs but also on shared interests.

“If an elderly person loves football or cycling, we try to match them with someone who shares those passions,” Thomas explains. “That’s how real connections are created.”

One of those students is Irvine, an 18-year-old management student, who has been babysitting for a Brussels-based family with three children twice a week since October. “I found Maurice & Nora online while looking for a student job,” she tells The Brussels Times. “It’s a really easy platform to work with. You just add your availability, and they connect you with a family.”

Beyond the flexibility, Irvine values the human aspect of the work. “I really like that it’s a social job. I have contact with people, and I’m really happy with my experience.”

Students typically earn between €11 and €14 per hour, depending on the task, while clients pay fixed, transparent rates set by the platform.

Grocery shopping and companionship

Through Maurice, seniors and families can book services such as walking and companionship (€17/hour), household help (€22/hour), grocery shopping, garden maintenance or transport to medical appointments. Nora, meanwhile, offers babysitting services at €17 to €19 per hour, with no subscription fees and insurance included.

“Setting the price ourselves allows us to keep services affordable for families while ensuring fair pay for students,” Thomas explains.

The platform currently counts around 200 active clients and over 1,500 screened students all over Brussels and Flanders.