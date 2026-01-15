EU approves joint venture to maintain Belgian armoured vehicles

The first Griffons, multi-purpose armoured vehicles, assembled in Belgium are presented on Tuesday 15 July 2025, in Staden. Credit: Belga

The European Commission has approved a joint venture between John Cockerill, FN, and Thales to maintain the Belgian Army's armoured vehicles for the next thirty years.

The collaboration between these major players in Belgium’s defence sector was announced in June. The vehicles are part of a strategic partnership with France, known as the CaMo programme.

The Commission reviewed the joint venture through a simplified procedure and concluded that it poses no competition concerns.

In its statement, the Commission highlighted that the approval demonstrates its effort to reduce administrative burdens for companies while supporting the EU defence sector without disrupting competition in Europe.

