Wallonia to reintroduce electronic voting from 2029

The Walloon Government has announced that electronic voting will be reintroduced in southern Belgium starting in 2029.

Electronic voting in Wallonia was abandoned in 2016 due to high costs and concerns over privacy.

The decision follows a review by the regional government, as outlined in the Walloon coalition agreement. Officials described it as a "clear political decision".

According to the government, electronic voting will simplify procedures, saving time for election workers, municipalities, and public institutions, while offering increased transparency for voters.

It promises uniform voting conditions and service levels for all, whether in urban or rural areas.

The government has assured municipalities that the new system will not strain their budgets. Special attention will also be given to providing human support during the transition.

