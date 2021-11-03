Carrefour unveils plans to use 100% renewable electricity within 10 years

Supermarket chain Carrefour has announced plans to use 100% renewable electricity in stores by 2030 as part of an effort to cut its carbon footprint.

“To do this, the group will give priority to on-site production – producing electricity for its own use or injecting it into the grid – and will then enter into PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements),” the group explained in a press release.

According to the European Environmental Agency, this electricity could be produced by “hydro plants (excluding that produced as a result of pumping storage systems), wind, solar, geothermal and Electricity from biomass/waste.”

The commitment is part of the French supermarket’s plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 and by 55% by 2040. To hit these targets, it will also reduce energy consumption by 27.5% by 2030 (compared with 2019 levels), and reduce emissions resulting from using refrigerating apparatus by 50% by 2030 and then by 80% by 2040.

“All of these initiatives together will save some 1,280,000 tons of CO2 equivalent by 2040,” the group claimed. “With a ten-year head start on meeting its 2050 targets, defined by the commitments that both France and the European Union have taken to achieve carbon neutrality, Carrefour makes clear its commitment to the environmentally-friendly food transition.”