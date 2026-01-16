Grey skies persist ahead of variable weather this weekend

Large view of clouds in the sky, in Lierde, Saturday 02 August 2025. Credit: Belga

Friday will begin under cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to 11°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

The western and central regions are expected to remain mostly dry, with the chance of a light shower.

In the Ardennes, denser cloud cover will persist, occasionally accompanied by mild rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate.

During the evening and night, clouds and rain showers will move across the country from the south, with temperatures dropping to between 3°C and 7°C.

Saturday is forecast to brighten gradually, leading to a sunny Sunday.