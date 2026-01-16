Brussels-West zone inaugurates renovated police station

Illustration picture shows the police station in Ganshoren, Monday 22 June 2020, before renovations. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

The newly renovated Ganshoren police station was inaugurated on Thursday by the Brussels-West police zone, marking the completion of a modernisation project aimed at enhancing services and working conditions.

Interior and Security Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) joined members of the Police College and local authorities for the inauguration.

The renovations were designed to update the building, improve citizen services, and provide better working environments for officers.

The station now features a redesigned, secure, and accessible reception area. This includes an entrance airlock, waiting room, two reception desks—one adapted for individuals with reduced mobility—and accessible toilets.

Public services and interview rooms have been relocated to the ground floor for greater convenience.

Staff also benefit from modernised workspaces that prioritise safety and well-being. The two-storey building underwent its first significant upgrade since its construction in 1976 and currently accommodates 35 personnel.

Renovations took place between June and December without requiring the station to close, ensuring uninterrupted service to the community.

The project had a total budget of €600,000, fully financed by the police zone. Of this, €400,000 covered structural work, and €120,000 was allocated to accessibility and security enhancements.

Mayor Jean-Paul Van Laethem and Brussels-West police chief Luc Ysebaert emphasised the importance of investing in quality infrastructure to improve both employee conditions and citizen services.

