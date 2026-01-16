Alert level for respiratory infections raised to code orange

Credit: Canva

The Risk Management Group (RMG) has raised the alert level for respiratory infections to orange, citing heightened pressure on the healthcare system.

The orange level indicates a significant spread of respiratory infections, especially during the winter season, when a surge in cases is typically expected, according to the RMG.

Under the orange alert, individuals who are ill are advised to stay at home and wear masks while experiencing mild symptoms, for at least five days after symptoms first appear.

Masks are also recommended in crowded places, during interactions with vulnerable individuals, and with healthcare workers when physical distancing is not feasible.

The RMG advises people over 18 to wear masks and maintain social distancing on public transport, during international travel, and at indoor events. Visitors to hospitals are encouraged to wear masks during any contact with patients.

For children under 18, only basic recommendations apply, and wearing a mask is not mandatory, the RMG noted.

Ventilation remains critical in spaces where large groups gather, the RMG said.

Additional measures against respiratory virus transmission are suggested in workplaces, such as limiting the number of people in shared rooms, installing plexiglass screens at counters, and promoting remote working where possible.

