Record year for fast electric bikes in 2025

Illustration shows peoples riding a bicycle during Bike Brussels fair, Saturday 25 March 2023. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The year 2025 saw a record 23,681 registrations, surpassing the previous high of 23,277 in 2022, according to data published by the mobility federation Traxio on Friday.

Pedelecs are feast electric bicycles where the electric motor is controlled by the rider's pedalling.

Filip Rylant, spokesperson for Traxio, expressed his enthusiasm over the figures, highlighting that 2025 had been the best year ever for second-hand speed pedelecs and the third-best for new ones.

Sales of new speed pedelecs increased by 2.6% to a total of 14,058 units. Leasing companies accounted for 62.4% of registrations, while private buyers saw their share drop to 24.8%, down from 33.2% in 2023.

The pre-owned market grew significantly, with 9,623 re-registrations reflecting a 24% spike.

This segment now makes up 40.6% of total registrations, largely driven by leased bikes reaching the end of their contracts and being sold to individuals.

In terms of regional trends, speed pedelecs remain overwhelmingly popular in Flanders, which accounted for 97.5% of all registrations.

East Flanders led the charge with 5,534 new registrations, marking a 34.6% increase and overtaking regions like Flemish Brabant with 2,642 units and Antwerp with 2,423 units.

Meanwhile, Wallonia and Brussels continue to lag behind, contributing only 1.2% and 1.3% of the market.

Traxio attributes this disparity to less developed cycling infrastructure, lower traffic congestion, and, in Brussels, stiff competition from classic bikes and scooters in 30 km/h zones.

