Consumers warned as cheap eyewear boutique opens Brussels pop-up

Blacksheep, a platform known for its budget-friendly glasses, opened a pop-up store in Brussels on Friday.

Around thirty people were already queuing outside before the shop opened at midday. However, the consumer advocacy organisation Testachats advised against purchasing glasses through the platform.

Blacksheep allows customers to order glasses directly from manufacturers in China, including frames and lenses that cost just a few euros—far less than the average €453 spent by Belgian consumers on glasses, according to a 2020 study by Testachats.

The platform claims its pricing isn’t cheap, but rather reflects the true cost of glasses. It argues that the traditional market forces customers to pay hundreds of euros for products that only cost a few euros to manufacture.

Blacksheep connects consumers directly with manufacturers, eliminating intermediaries and keeping prices close to factory cost.

Testachats is sceptical of these claims. A random inspection of ten pairs of glasses ordered online revealed issues with lens alignment, thickness, and anti-reflective coatings. Some frames had screws and hinges that loosened easily, while nose pads and temple tips couldn’t be adjusted.

Addressing these points, the manager of the Brussels shop said that human error during measurement or data input was likely responsible for any vision problems reported, not the quality of the lenses. Blacksheep claims these mistakes influenced Testachats’ findings.

'Glasses are a medical device'

Testachats refuted this on Friday, insisting it followed the standard consumer purchasing process for its study.

Spokesperson Laura Clays warned that such errors could impact any customer using the platform. She also criticised the overall product quality, saying customers shouldn’t expect high standards from glasses purchased at bargain prices.

While acknowledging that Blacksheep might be suitable for those seeking basic, single-vision lenses for mild corrections, Testachats advised consumers with stronger prescriptions or those requiring progressive lenses to opt for traditional opticians instead.

Similarly, the Belgian Professional Association of Opticians and Optometrists (APOOB) expressed significant concerns about Blacksheep’s products.

Kris Vander Elst, its director general, stated the study results demonstrate the risks of prioritising low prices over quality.

"People forget eyeglasses are a medical device. Many come to us with issues like headaches from poorly made glasses, and we have to fix them," he explained.

The Brussels pop-up store is scheduled to remain open until early April.

