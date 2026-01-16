Belgian King Philippe granted five pardons in 2025

King Philippe of Belgium during the recording of his annual television and radio speech on the occasion of the Belgian National day, celebrated on 21 July, at the Royal Palace in Brussels. Credit: Belga

King Philippe granted five pardons last year, according to figures from the Belgian Ministry of Justice.

These five pardons were issued on the recommendation of the Justice Minister, continuing the tradition of royal clemency.

A pardon is only granted in exceptional circumstances and typically involves new elements that emerge before or after a conviction.

These can include family or professional situations, the health of the convicted person, or their relatives.

Last year, 669 Belgians submitted a pardon request, up from 574 in 2024 and 591 in 2023, but significantly lower than the 1,084 requests in 2022.

This drop is explained by the removal of references to pardon requests on fine payment notices, a change made to reduce unfounded claims.

Individuals can submit a motivated pardon request either online or by post to the Ministry of Justice’s Pardon Service.

Half of the pardon requests pertain to fines and confiscations, while a third concern prison sentences. Requests related to licence suspensions rank third.

