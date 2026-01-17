Liège restaurant opening goes up in smoke

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Around twenty people were affected by smoke during the opening of a restaurant on Friday evening in Hannut, Liège Province, according to the Hesbaye rescue zone spokesperson.

The restaurant, located on Rue Zénobe Gramme and specialising in “charbonnades,” was forced to close after 25 individuals suffered smoke inhalation during its opening night.

A malfunction in the smoke extraction system caused significant smoke to spread in shared spaces of the building and into apartments upstairs, prompting an evacuation of 29 people. “When we arrived, the restaurant was completely blue with smoke,” stated a firefighter on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were deployed in large numbers, triggering a pre-alert phase of the provincial medical plan.

Carbon monoxide levels were checked for all those present, and no one required hospitalisation. Authorities ordered the restaurant to remain closed until necessary repairs and further safety inspections are completed.

The restaurant’s owner, Jean-Pascal Broers, addressed the incident on social media, promising to install a better smoke extraction system. He confirmed the restaurant will remain shut in the coming days to carry out improvements and ensure safe operation.

