Brussels-based company expected to be preparing an IPO

D'Ieteren headquarters in Brussels in 2001. Credit: Belga / Herwig Vergult

Belron, the parent company of Carglass, is planning to go public, with its stock market listing expected in New York or Amsterdam, according to the Financial Times.

Belron, majority-owned by the Brussels-based holding company D’Ieteren, is the global leader in automotive glass repair and replacement.

Sources have revealed that discussions with investment banks to support the initial public offering (IPO) have recently taken place. The IPO could take place by the end of the year, depending on market conditions.

Belron operates in 40 countries and employs around 30,000 people. In addition to Carglass, the group owns the UK-based subsidiary Autoglass and US-based Safelite.

The Financial Times estimates Belron’s value to be approximately €24 billion. In 2024, the company’s revenue was reported to be €6.5 billion. Its headquarters are located in the UK, and the company is led by Carlos Brito, former CEO of brewer AB InBev.

Belron has not responded to requests for comment from the Financial Times.

