Police prevent illegal drift meeting at car park

Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Local police in Voeren prevented an illegal drifting meet late on Friday night.

Around 23:30, officers received reports of nearly 50 vehicles gathering at the motorway rest area on the E25 in Moelingen, Voeren. The event was attended by "drifters" who arrange these gatherings via private chat groups to perform stunts in public spaces.

Police teams from the Voeren, Bilzen-Hoeselt-Riemst, and Maastricht areas intervened, preventing more vehicles from joining the gathering.

Participants from Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Germany decided to leave the scene and head towards Liège after seeing the police presence.

“These kinds of events pose risks to other road users and can create dangerous situations,” said Björn Leesen of Voeren police. He noted that participants often cause disturbances in local communities, setting off fireworks and racing through village streets.

Residents in central Moelingen reported noise from speeding cars and fireworks during the night. The area finally quietened by around 1:00 on Saturday.

No arrests were made during the police operation.

