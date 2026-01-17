Care Property to save two care centres in Wallonia

An elderly woman in her room in a residential care centre. Credit: Belga/ Benoit Doppagne

The publicly listed real estate company Care Property Invest announced on Saturday that it is in advanced negotiations concerning two care sites in Wallonia operated by the financially troubled Apricusa group.

Apricusa, based in Flemish Brabant, manages eight nursing homes and care centres across Flanders and Wallonia. According to the newspaper De Tijd, the group is facing severe financial difficulties and is striving to avoid bankruptcy.

Care Property Invest confirmed that it is working closely with Apricusa to find a solution for the operation of two residential care sites: La Reposée in Mons and New Beaugency in Bernissart.

The company stated that the negotiations aim to ensure continued care for residents of these facilities, as well as providing structural solutions for the staff and future of the projects. Together, the two sites account for approximately 2.5% of Care Property Invest’s consolidated turnover.

Regarding the “Services Des Ardennes” site located in Attert, Care Property Invest clarified that this profitable facility is unaffected by any restructuring or bankruptcy proceedings. The operator of the site is continuing to fulfil its contractual obligations.

Related News