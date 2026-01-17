Tulip picking turns Antwerp Opera Square into oasis of colours

The first 'pluktuin' was organised in front of Antwerp's iconic Central station in 2018. Credit: Belga/ Christof Meeussen

100,000 Flemish tulips transformed Antwerp’s Operaplein into a vibrant bloom on Saturday, where visitors could pick their own flowers for free.

The event, organised by the Flemish Centre for Agro- and Fisheries Marketing (VLAM), marks the start of the spring flower season and brings a touch of early spring to homes.

Actress and radio host Charlotte Sieben, serving as the event’s ambassador, expressed her enthusiasm: “It’s an honour. I love being in nature, and I enjoy brightening my home with flowers. It’s wonderful to be part of this day and see everyone picking tulips.”

Sieben and VLAM CEO Filip Fontaine officially opened the event by picking the first tulips together and ringing a bell to signal the opening of the gates. Hundreds of waiting visitors, each handed a paper bag, filled them with up to 15 tulips. The event, which began in the morning, will continue until 16:00, or until supplies run out.

The campaign, called ‘Word ook een gever’ (‘Become a Giver’), is part of VLAM’s effort to inspire people to give flowers and plants more often. Tulips, as cheerful spring blooms, bring a sense of warmth and a glimpse of spring during the cold winter months.

Last year, 6,900 visitors took home their share of tulips, and this year’s event has seen a similarly enthusiastic turnout.

