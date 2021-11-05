   
Dutch snack bar prevents ‘Wendy’s’ entry into Benelux
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 November, 2021
Latest News:
Visits to hospitals in Luxembourg province mostly banned...
Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels...
Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death...
Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end...
Dutch snack bar prevents ‘Wendy’s’ entry into Benelux...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Feminist collectives unite to tackle sexual violence in Brussels’ nightlife
    2
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    3
    All retailers must allow electronic payments by 1 July
    4
    Brussels Airlines scraps flights because of staff shortages due to illness
    5
    All of Belgium now coloured dark red on European travel map
    Share article:

    Dutch snack bar prevents ‘Wendy’s’ entry into Benelux

    Friday, 05 November 2021

    Credit: Canva

    Fans of Wendy’s fast food in Belgium will have to keep waiting for the American burger chain to open in the country after the brand came up against another obstacle to entering the Benelux region.

    In a recent court case, Wendy’s tried to get hold of its trademark name in the region which is currently held by ‘Wendy’s,’ a fish and chip shop in Zeeland which has held onto the Benelux trademark since 1988.

    The US-owned Wendy’s argued that the mark should be declared lapsed as it has not been properly used by the Zeeland snack bar. But a Dutch court has ruled in favour of the small snack bar.

    Effectively, this decision by the Court of Appeal means the chain cannot operate in Belgium, the Netherlands, or Luxembourg.

    “Since the 90s, the snack bar owner and the American chain have been involved in proceedings about the question of who has legal ownership of the Wendy’s trademark,” the website of the Dutch courts explains.

    Related Posts

    The base of the claim says that the Dutch Wendy’s doesn’t use the trademark “in a normal way,” which could render it void 5 years after the date of registration. “This rule should prevent trademark owners with unused exclusive rights from occupying the register and blocking the way for third parties.”

    This debate has been ongoing since 2000 when the US chain tried to first get the rights to the name through lawsuits, HLN reports. In 2017 it tried again and lost, only to launch the most recent appeal which was also quashed.

    “The snack bar normally uses the brand for its services on the fast-food market. This is apparent from, among other things, the visibility of the logo on the facade, packaging material and receipts,” the court stated. “In addition, the brand is also used on company clothing and in sponsorship activities. Contrary to what the American chain argues, it is not a requirement for normal use that a neighbourhood snack bar has multiple branches or is promoted outside the region.”

    Latest news

    Visits to hospitals in Luxembourg province mostly banned from Monday
    Hospitals in the province of Luxembourg will be closed to visitors, with some exceptions, from Monday 8 November due to the increase in the number of ...
    Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels on Saturday
    Inhabitants of Brussels can virtually participate in a climate march held in Scotland this weekend by climbing on treadmills set up in the city ...
    Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death
    The anti-covid pill developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer has proven to be 89% effective in preventing hospitalisation or death from the ...
    Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care
    Vaccinated people are 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care following a Covid-19 infection than those that have not been vaccinated, ...
    ‘Almost nothing’: Only 158 Brussels businesses applied for Covid Safe label
    Brussels businesses adhering to proper hygiene and cleaning requirements in light of Covid-19 could apply for a label letting the public know of this ...
    Feminist collectives unite to tackle sexual violence in Brussels’ nightlife
    A union between multiple feminist collectives has emerged as the result of cooperation between activists and organisations behind the movement ...
    Belgium in Brief: Climate Talking Cheat Sheet
    Flanders has reached a climate agreement. So – buzzwords and potential hyperbole aside – what does it change in the short term? For the full ...
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    As the Covid-19 situation in Belgium worsens, federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke has warned that it's "time to push on the brakes," but ...
    All retailers must allow electronic payments by 1 July
    All commercial establishments in Belgium must allow electronic payment by 1 July 2022 as part of the action plan against fraud introduced by the ...
    Flemish government reaches long-awaited climate agreement
    On Thursday evening, the Flemish Government reached a climate agreement that will target the construction of houses, car emissions and the ...
    Number of Covid-19 hospitalisations continues to rise
    The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is soaring in Belgium, however, the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has once again ...
    A clear and unequivocal ‘Yes’ from Belgians to taxing the wealthiest
    According to a recent survey carried out by the National Centre for Cooperation and Development (CNCD-11.11.11), a majority of Belgians are strongly ...