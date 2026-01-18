Belgian universities award honorary doctorate to UN rapporteur

Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Francesca Albanese, a human rights lawyer and UN Special Rapporteur for human rights in the Palestinian territories, will receive an honorary doctorate from three Flemish universities on 2 April.

The University of Antwerp, Ghent University, and the Free University of Brussels announced the award, marking the first time they have jointly conferred an honorary doctorate.

Albanese is being recognised for her "outstanding commitment to human rights and international justice". She previously worked for a decade as an adviser to various United Nations departments and was appointed as Special Rapporteur in 2022. Her mandate was extended until 2025.

Herwig Leirs, rector of the University of Antwerp, praised her "determination in publishing truthful reports on the condition in the occupied Palestinian territories, with particular focus on Gaza in recent years". He acknowledged that Albanese has faced significant international pressure, personal attacks, accusations of bias, and sanctions, yet continued her work undeterred.

The collective award from the three universities highlights "the importance of Albanese’s contributions, which are deemed of undeniable significance". Leirs emphasised that the decision also reflects "their support for multilateral organisations in promoting peaceful coexistence and resolving global issues, especially during turbulent times".

The honorary doctorate will be presented at the Queen Elisabeth Hall in Antwerp. During the event, the University of Antwerp will also honour four scientists: Dutch environmental toxicologist Juliette Leger, Finnish education expert Sanna Järvelä, Dutch pulmonologist Wanda de Kanter, and Palestinian-American human rights lawyer Noura Erakat.

Related News