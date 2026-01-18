Bird flu outbreak confirmed in West Flanders

Test tubes labelled "Bird Flu" and eggs are seen, January 14, 2023. Credit: Reuterse/ Dado Ruvic / Illustration

The highly pathogenic H5 bird flu variant has been confirmed in a poultry farm in Vleteren, West Flanders, according to Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca).

The farm is located within the Furnes-Alveringem restriction zone. Poultry owners, both professional and private, within a 10km radius must shelter their birds. Within the three-kilometre zone, this rule also applies to other bird species.

To prevent further spread of the virus, all birds at the affected farm will be culled.

The outbreak has intensified in recent weeks. Since last autumn, bird flu cases have been reported in 18 poultry farms and among two amateur breeders. Numerous infections have also been detected in wild birds.

Neighbouring countries have seen similar surges in cases. To tackle the risk, Belgium’s Federal Agriculture Minister, David Clarinval, reinstated protective measures for poultry on 23 October. These apply to all breeders, professional and private, who are registered in Sanitel, the country’s digital system for tracking and managing livestock.

