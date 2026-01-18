Flemish Parliament questions politeness of debates

Open VLD's Egbert Lachaert is seen at a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament to debate the 'Septemberverklaring' (September Declaration), Wednesday 24 September 2025, in Brussels. In the traditional speech after the summer recess the Flemish Minister-President presents the Government's policy plans for the year. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

The Expanded Bureau of the Flemish Parliament will meet on Monday to address concerns about the conduct of debates between parliamentarians and ministers.

The discussion follows several recent incidents of heated exchanges and uncivil behaviour in the Flemish parliament. Egbert Lachaert, leader of the Open Vld parliamentary group, revealed this on Sunday during the VRT programme “De Zevende Dag.” He emphasised that the issue extends beyond the incidents of the past weeks.

In the Education Committee, Minister Zuhal Demir clashed with a Vooruit representative over a TikTok video in which the latter expressed concerns about the possibility of a two-tier education system. Meanwhile, during a plenary session, Gwendolyn Rutten (Open Vld) suggested that the N-VA Sports Minister was using drugs, telling her to “go sniff a little more.” Rutten later apologised for the remarks, which had been made during a tense debate.

Lachaert pointed out a broader problem of poor communication, citing difficulties in the Environment Committee. He asserted that members of his group often struggle to ask questions politely without facing insults. He criticised Minister Demir’s confrontational style, saying she sometimes reacts negatively before questions are fully posed. “Let people speak and ask their questions at the very least,” Lachaert said.

The Expanded Bureau, which includes parliamentary group leaders, will discuss the matter in its weekly meeting on Monday.

