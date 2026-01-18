Flanders severes fine for aggression towards officials

Flemish Minister for Domestic Governance and Integration Hilde Crevits pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday 07 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

The Flemish government is introducing stricter measures to combat unwelcome behaviour towards civil servants, including a new online reporting tool.

In 2024, 1,875 incidents of unwelcome behaviour targeting government personnel were reported in Flanders. Of these, 1,347 involved psychological violence, 377 were cases of physical violence, 26 related to bullying, 21 involved unwanted sexual behaviour, and 166 fell under other categories.

Flemish Minister for Internal Governance Hilde Crevits emphasised the need for more stringent action. “A strong reporting system is important, but we must also act more firmly against perpetrators. This remains insufficient at present, though I believe it is key to reducing the number of incidents,” she stated.

Crevits is developing a user-friendly online tool for reporting incidents, allowing government employees to file complaints directly on the website of the Flemish government. Currently, these can only be reported via a trusted intermediary. The tool is expected to launch later this spring.

The minister also plans to impose tougher consequences for offenders. She proposes a charter stipulating that aggression directed at civil servants by citizens could influence the evaluation of related cases. In some instances, cases may be put on hold, or fines could be issued as a result of such behaviour.

