   
Family’s illegal felling on castle estate ’caused damage that will last for decades’
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 06 November, 2021
Latest News:
Norwegian airline Flyr will fly to Brussels from...
A matter of common decency...
Flanders wants Europe to lower Belgium’s CO2 target...
Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to...
Fire brigade rescues injured fawn in Brussels Sonian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Family’s illegal felling on castle estate ’caused damage that will last for decades’
    2
    Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care
    3
    Belgium in Brief: Climate Talking Cheat Sheet
    4
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    5
    All of Belgium now coloured dark red on European travel map
    Share article:

    Family’s illegal felling on castle estate ’caused damage that will last for decades’

    Saturday, 06 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    The family also cut rare and indigenous trees. Credit: Erwin Voortman/Unsplash

    A family of which two members earned the reputation of slumlords has once again made headlines for illegally felling a forest in Kortessem, in the Limburg province, causing damage that will take decades to restore.

    The Appeltans family, whose name became synonymous with the leasing of insalubrious properties, may once again be facing legal action as it was reported it illegally felled a forest which was located in the castle park Jongenbos, which the family owns, by taking down more trees than it was legally permitted to.

    “We granted a felling authorisation, but we explicitly said that 20% of the American oaks and poplars could be felled, while all the rest, including the shrubs and indigenous trees, had to remain standing. They failed to follow this advice,” Jeroen Denaeghel, spokesperson for the Natuur en Bos Agency, which is responsible for allocating such permits, told The Brussels Times.

    He explained that people who own forests and maintain these themselves can request to cut down certain trees when the forests need thinning out, “which can at times be necessary to ensure it remains sustainable and that it can further develop.”

    “In this case, we analyse the request and advise to leave the very valuable and ecologically important trees, as well as the indigenous trees, while some trees – in this case, exotics like the poplar and American oak, species that are mainly planted for timber production – can, in moderation, be felled,” Denaeghel explained.

    The Appeltans family went in against this authorisation and instead allowed around 1.5 hectares of the forest to be completely felled.

    “Our inspectors received a report about this and went to the location, and established that the felling authorisation had not been carried out.”

    Legal consequences

    A report was drawn up by the Natuur en Bos inspectors, which will be sent to the public prosecutor who can decide whether a criminal case will be launched, or whether it will result in an administrative settlement.

    “In any case, they will be forced to replant the area that was felled,” Denaeghel said. “But, a forest does not grow in five minutes, so the pity is that it will take decades to restore the forest to its original state.”

    The family previously cut down 8.9 hectares worth of forest in Hoeselt, in the same province, as well as 100 old trees on the same property, according to reports from Het Belang van Limburg.

    According to Denaeghel, every case is looked at on an individual basis, meaning that the forest for which the felling or deforestation is analysed, and the conditions for the cutting of trees are given on this basis, not based on who submits the application.

    “As an administration, we are responsible for looking at these requests and for setting the conditions for giving the permit or not, we are not the court of law, which in this case, is the problem,” said Denaeghel.

    “We can establish infringements, but not the penalty.”

    Latest news

    Norwegian airline Flyr will fly to Brussels from May 2022
    Norwegian airline Flyr is further expanding its network of destinations and will start flying to and from Brussels from May 2022, the company ...
    A matter of common decency
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: It's all about how ...
    Flanders wants Europe to lower Belgium’s CO2 target
    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir wants Europe to review downwards the CO2 reduction targets set for Belgium, Het Belang van Limburg newspaper ...
    Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend
    Police in Belgium are expecting long queues at the country's airports at the checks on people's Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) as many people will be ...
    Fire brigade rescues injured fawn in Brussels Sonian Forest
    The Brussels fire brigade found an injured roe deer fawn in the Sonian Forest on Friday evening. The animal was spotted around 6:00 PM at the ...
    Belgian police drew weapon on Kanye West during September trip
    American rapper Kanye West's trip to Belgium has once again been in the news after he talked about being confronted by armed police while walking in ...
    Flemish Environment Minister misses COP26 as Chief of Staff tests positive
    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir will not be travelling to COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this weekend, according to ...
    Visits to hospitals in Luxembourg province mostly banned from Monday
    Hospitals in the province of Luxembourg will be closed to visitors, with some exceptions, from Monday 8 November due to the increase in the number of ...
    Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels on Saturday
    Inhabitants of Brussels can virtually participate in a climate march held in Scotland this weekend by climbing on treadmills set up in the city ...
    Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death
    The anti-covid pill developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer has proven to be 89% effective in preventing hospitalisation or death from the ...
    Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care
    Vaccinated people are 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care following a Covid-19 infection than those that have not been vaccinated, ...
    Dutch snack bar prevents ‘Wendy’s’ entry into Benelux
    Fans of Wendy's fast food in Belgium will have to keep waiting for the American burger chain to open in the country after the brand came up against ...