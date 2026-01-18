Brussels Motor Show concludes 'particularly successful' edition

Peugeot and Citroen stands at the press opening of the 102th edition of the Brussels Motor Show, at Brussels Expo, on Friday 09 January 2026, in Brussels. Brussels Motors show is open to public from 09 to 18 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

The 102nd edition of the Brussels Motor Show is closing on Sunday evening, having attracted nearly 350,000 visitors.

This represents a significant rise compared to last year’s attendance of 307,363 visitors. During the opening weekend alone, the event drew over 100,000 attendees.

Organised by Febiac, the show featured a record 67 brands of cars and commercial vehicles between 9 and 18 January.

In addition to passenger and light commercial vehicles, 28 motorcycle brands were also exhibited. Around a quarter of the visitors cited motorcycles as their main reason for attending.

This year marked the return of a fully-integrated motorcycle exhibit within the event for the first time since 2020.

Febiac has not yet confirmed whether the Motor Show will return in 2027. The organisation plans to decide in the coming weeks but noted it is currently enjoying the success of this year’s event.

