Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend

Police in Belgium are expecting long queues at the country’s airports at the checks on people’s Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) as many people will be returning from holiday after the autumn break.

Arriving travellers, in particular, may have to wait longer, says spokesperson for the federal police, An Berger.

“We are therefore appealing to travellers to complete the PLFs as well as possible so that the checks run as smoothly as possible,” she told the Belga News Agency.

There are no additional checks this weekend, and they will be carried out the same way as they have in the past month, Berger stressed.

“But today (Saturday), when at peak times more than 1,000 travellers per half-hour can arrive, they can lead to longer queues,” she said, adding that the police will do everything possible to limit the inconvenience.

Since 1 October, completing the PLF is only possible electronically, but people can do it up to 180 days in advance. Travellers who do not comply with the rules risk a €250 fine.

Despite the warning, travel organisation TUI is concerned, according to spokesperson Piet Demeyere.

“The checks risk causing long waiting times and annoying consequences for those who do not have the form with them,” he told VRT.