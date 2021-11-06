   
Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 06 November, 2021
Latest News:
Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments...
Norwegian airline Flyr will fly to Brussels from...
A matter of common decency...
Flanders wants Europe to lower Belgium’s CO2 target...
Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend
    2
    Belgian police drew weapon on Kanye West during September trip
    3
    Family’s illegal felling on castle estate ’caused damage that will last for decades’
    4
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    5
    All of Belgium now coloured dark red on European travel map
    Share article:

    Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments

    Saturday, 06 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Eighty-one British companies have made the jump across the Channel to Flanders because of Brexit, a study by Flanders Investment & Trade shows.

    The relocation brought Flanders some €2.4 billion and 2,755 jobs, but according to financial newspaper De Tijd, this would not be enough to compensate for the job loss in Flanders.

    According to the newspaper over 6,500 jobs would have been lost in the province of West Flanders alone due to Brexit.

    The companies that are now moving to Flanders can be divided into two categories, says De Tijd: on the one hand, companies from outside the EU (often the US or Japan) that used to be based in the UK and are now moving to Flanders to continue enjoying the benefits of EU membership.

    On the other hand, it concerns companies from the UK that want to continue working in cooperation with the EU and set up branches and offices in Flanders to facilitate logistics and administration.

    The province of Antwerp would benefit most from these new investors, as 35 of the 81 companies have invested in the province.

    In Flemish Brabant, West Flanders and East Flanders, it concerns 14 or 15 companies together, and five are located in Limburg.

    The fact that Antwerp seems to be the most attractive province is said to be mainly related to the fact that it mainly concerns chemical companies that move to Flanders. That is why the investment by chemical giant Ineos is also included in the figures, which means that Antwerp is receiving the largest amount.

    Latest news

    Norwegian airline Flyr will fly to Brussels from May 2022
    Norwegian airline Flyr is further expanding its network of destinations and will start flying to and from Brussels from May 2022, the company ...
    A matter of common decency
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: It's all about how ...
    Flanders wants Europe to lower Belgium’s CO2 target
    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir wants Europe to review downwards the CO2 reduction targets set for Belgium, Het Belang van Limburg newspaper ...
    Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend
    Police in Belgium are expecting long queues at the country's airports at the checks on people's Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) as many people will be ...
    Fire brigade rescues injured fawn in Brussels Sonian Forest
    The Brussels fire brigade found an injured roe deer fawn in the Sonian Forest on Friday evening. The animal was spotted around 6:00 PM at the ...
    Belgian police drew weapon on Kanye West during September trip
    American rapper Kanye West's trip to Belgium has once again been in the news after he talked about being confronted by armed police while walking in ...
    Flemish Environment Minister misses COP26 as Chief of Staff tests positive
    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir will not be travelling to COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this weekend, according to ...
    Family’s illegal felling on castle estate ’caused damage that will last for decades’
    A family of which two members earned the reputation of slumlords has once again made headlines for illegally felling a forest in Kortessem, in the ...
    Visits to hospitals in Luxembourg province mostly banned from Monday
    Hospitals in the province of Luxembourg will be closed to visitors, with some exceptions, from Monday 8 November due to the increase in the number of ...
    Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels on Saturday
    Inhabitants of Brussels can virtually participate in a climate march held in Scotland this weekend by climbing on treadmills set up in the city ...
    Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death
    The anti-covid pill developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer has proven to be 89% effective in preventing hospitalisation or death from the ...
    Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care
    Vaccinated people are 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care following a Covid-19 infection than those that have not been vaccinated, ...