Weather report: holidays end on a cloudy note...

The sky is expected to remain cloudy on Saturday afternoon and evening in most of Belgium, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) although the southeast of the country could well enjoy clearer skies.

Rainy weather is not expected, but a few isolated showers are still a possibility, the RMI said.

Temperatures will range between 6°C in the Ardennes and 13°C on the Coast. The wind will become stronger as the hours go by and will even be heavy along the coast.

The skies will continue to be cloudy in the night of Saturday to Sunday. Light showers are to be expected in the northwest, while minimum temperatures will range from 2°C to 11°C.

The overcast skies will continue on Sunday, with rain expected in many parts of the country during the morning. The weather will become dry fairly quickly, while the skies will clear up, beginning over the sea.

However, the cloud cover will continue to be heavy in the Ardennes, where visibility could be limited and there will be a constant risk of rain. Temperatures will range from 7°C to 12°C.

The wind will be moderate, except at sea, where gusts of 50 km/h to 60 km/h are expected.

Schools will reopen on Monday under a very cloudy sky, but the weather should remain dry. Temperatures of 6°C to 12°C are to be expected. The wind is expected to be slight to moderate.