Belgian Queen Mathilde celebrates her 53rd birthday

The 53rd birthday of Queen Mathilde by the Belgian Royal Palace showing Queen Mathilde. Credit: Vlad VDK/Belgian Royal Palace/Belga

The Royal palace released three new photographs of Queen Mathilde to celebrate her 53rd birthday today.

The photographs were taken during the state visit to Chile in June last year.

Mathilde Marie Christine Ghislaine d’Udekem d’Acoz was born on 20 January 1973 in Uccle, Belgium. She is the daughter of Patrick d’Udekem d’Acoz and Anne Komorowski.

On 10 September 1999, the palace announced that Prince Philippe was engaged to 26-year-old Mathilde. The couple first met three years earlier.

In 2013, following the abdication of King Albert II, Philippe and Mathilde became King and Queen on Belgium’s national day.

