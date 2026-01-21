British cat which escaped during road trip is found four months after going missing in Belgium

Munch the cat is now safe at home in the UK. Credit: Cattitude vsw

A British cat which escaped from his owners’ car as they travelled through Belgium has been reunited with his family after four months on the run.

In August last year, Munch, a black and white ‘tuxedo’ cat, was travelling with his owners on a road trip from the UK to Hungary.

As they drove down the E40 near Meerbeek in Flemish Brabant, the family stopped for a toilet break.

But when they let Munch out of the car to do his business, he escaped from the parking area – putting his life in serious danger.

A team of volunteers from Cattitude vzw, an animal shelter in Leuven, quickly stepped in to help.

Writing on Facebook, the Cattitude team said: “Volunteers went to the site for a few more days but did not find a single trace. Days and weeks passed with a sighting here and there but they all turned out to be not Munch.”

'Surprise and joy'

Fortunately for Munch and his family, the volunteers were persistent in their search. Four months after he went missing, the cat was found by an eagle-eyed woman in Kortenberg.

“Erika, an alert resident of Kortenberg informed us a few days ago about an unknown cat on her surveillance camera,” said a Cattitude spokesperson on Facebook.

“Our volunteer Sandra went to set up a cage and Saturday night we had a bite! Big was our surprise and joy when we found out that it was Munch.”

The shelter said the story was a great reminder for people to always microchip their cats.

Munch is now safe and sound back home in the UK after what the shelter described as an “emotional reunion” with his family.

