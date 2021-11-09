   
L’Oréal is Belgium’s most-searched beauty brand
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
    L’Oréal is Belgium’s most-searched beauty brand

    Tuesday, 09 November 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    L’Oréal is the most-searched beauty brand in Belgium and in Europe overall, according to research from Tajmeeli, a website aimed at providing cosmetic surgery information.

    Tajmeeli analyzed Google searches in 108 different countries and assigned major cosmetic brands a “popularity” score.

    “Taking the top spot in no less than 25 countries – almost a quarter of the 108 countries analyzed – is L’Oréal,” Tajmeeli said in a press release.

    “The cosmetics company was also crowned the overall favourite in three continents: Asia, Europe and South America.”

    CoverGirl took second place as the most-searched brand in 10 countries and two continents (North America and Australia & Oceania), and Maybelline and NYX jointly took third place, each a favourite in six countries.

    The popular drugstore brands beat out their more expensive counterparts.

    With six brands tied for the top spot, Hong Kong won the title of beauty capital of the world. Chanel, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Nars, Clarins, Laura Mercier and Bobbi Brown all had the same popularity score there.

    In addition to Belgium, L’Oréal was also the most popular in the Netherlands. In France, Guerlain was the most popular, while KKW Beauty topped searches in Germany. In the UK, e.l.f Cosmetics and Too Faced shared first place.

    L’Oréal is a French brand, and L’Oréal Belgilux (based in Brussels) was their very first subsidiary.

