Wednesday 21 January 2026
Elderly couple robbed in their home by fake police officers

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

An elderly couple was robbed in their own home by three men posing as police officers and a water meter inspector, VRT NWS reported on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Humbeek, a small town in Flemish Brabant.

The three men were reportedly let inside the couple's home after ringing the doorbell and introducing themselves as a water meter inspector and two police officers. Once they were inside, the men robbed the elderly couple.

The local Chief of Police, Jurgen Braeckmans, told VRT NWS that there's been a rise in this type of crime in the area and that residents should be cautious.

