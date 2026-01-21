Belgium considers allowing councillors to keep mandate while on maternity benefits

A baby in a maternity department. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Women holding local political positions in Belgium could soon be able to combine their mandate with maternity leave benefits.

Currently, women must stop their political activities to receive maternity allowance, a policy criticised as unjust and impractical by Federal MP Nathalie Muylle (CD&V), who proposed the new legislation.

Muylle highlights that the current rules force mothers like municipal councillors to stay home, creating management problems within local councils.

The legislative amendment would apply to various roles, including municipal councils, social action councils, police zone councils, district councils, provincial councils, and representatives in administrative boards.

The changes would also extend to paternity and adoption leave, addressing broader family needs.

The proposal has been approved by the Chamber’s commission and will soon be presented for a vote in the plenary session.

Related News