Young man selling cannabis was addicted to dealing, court hears

Lady Justice symbol. Credit: Unplash

The Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor’s office has requested 150 hours of community service for a 20-year-old man who dealt cannabis for about a year.

The young man was caught by local police from the AMOW zone on 11 August 2024 in Asse during a vehicle check. The car initially sped away but stopped shortly afterwards.

A passenger in the vehicle immediately apologised to the officers and admitted to possessing a small bag of cannabis. Upon further questioning, the 20-year-old handed over eleven bags of cannabis and a precision scale.

The prosecutor stated that the man confessed to dealing cannabis for around a year but claimed to have sold it only about seven times. They argued that evidence from Snapchat conversations and phone notes pointed towards his intent to make money quickly.

Due to his young age and clean criminal record, the prosecutor deemed 150 hours of community service appropriate.

The defence agreed with the proposed sentence but offered a different perspective. They emphasised that the young man had confessed immediately and never downplayed his actions. According to his lawyer, the man was not motivated by financial gain but rather addicted to the act of dealing itself. The notes found on his phone, the defence argued, were unrelated to drugs and instead tied to an investment course he had taken.

The defence characterised the incident as a foolish mistake from his youth, stating that he has since turned his life around.

The court will deliver its verdict on 18 February.

Related News