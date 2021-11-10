   
Dour announces week-long festival in 2022
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021
Latest News:
Dour announces week-long festival in 2022...
Belgium’s newest princess joins Dancing with the Stars...
Hospitals have to free up even more ICU...
On this day in Brussels: The Unknown Soldier...
Poland-Belarus border: EU sidelined in escalating humanitarian conflict...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    On this day in Brussels: The Unknown Soldier
    2
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    3
    People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or PLF now risk prison sentence
    4
    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    5
    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
    Share article:

    Dour announces week-long festival in 2022

    Wednesday, 10 November 2021

    Credit: Flexbox via Wikipedia

    Fans of the Belgian alternative music festival Dour will be able to celebrate for a whole week when the festival returns in 2022 after a 2-year absence.

    A five day XXL edition of the festival had already been announced and this has now been extended even further to include the pre-festival Dour CampFest.

    “In July 2022, you’ll have to bring your extra t-shirts and socks,” organisers announced in an update.

    “3 days of warm-up, for the most faithful DOUREUUUH! community, to the rhythms of sound systems, nature and surprises of all kinds. 3 days to warm up before the start of a milestone Dour Festival. 3 days of a collective experience to get back together before getting lost between the 8 stages and 250 artists of the Dour Festival.”

    The 2022 festival will take place between 13 and 17 July, with access to CampFest free for anyone in possession of a 5-day Dour Festival 2020 and/or 2021 ticket.

    No lineup for the pre-festival has been announced as of yet, but early-bird tickets went on sale on Tuesday, 9 November.

    Latest news

    Belgium’s newest princess joins Dancing with the Stars
    Princess Delphine of Saxe-Coburg will participate in the third season of "Dancing with the Stars", broadcast on the Dutch-language channel Play4, in ...
    Hospitals have to free up even more ICU beds for Covid-19 patients
    Hospitals have been asked to reserve one-third of their intensive care beds for coronavirus patients within two weeks to cope with the influx of ...
    On this day in Brussels: The Unknown Soldier
    On this day in 1922, five coffins were lined up in the first class waiting room at Bruges station. They contained the remains of five unknown Belgian ...
    Poland-Belarus border: EU sidelined in escalating humanitarian conflict
    The European Commission issued on Monday evening a strong warning to Belarus to stop putting people's lives at risk in by misusing migrants to put ...
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    Two bottles of the oldest single malt Scotch Whisky in the world, which sat in a barrel for 80 years, have been sold by a local store in West ...
    Mediamarkt cyber attack: hackers demand $50 million in Bitcoin
    Since Monday morning, the European branches of German company Mediamarkt have been dealing with a cyber attack. Now RTL Nieuws reports that the ...
    Train punctuality at lowest level in two years
    Domestic trains running on time in Belgium reached a two-year low of 89.6% in October, according to data shared on Monday by railway manager ...
    People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or PLF now risk prison sentence
    People who use a fake Covid Safe Ticket (CST) or Passenger Location Form (PLF) in Belgium will immediately be summoned to the correctional court and ...
    Flu could become ‘double problem’ in Belgium this year, warns Van Gucht
    The arrival of the flu this year threatens to become a "double problem" in Belgium, says virologist Steven Van Gucht. As a fourth wave is ...
    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    A generalisation of telework is 'absolutely necessary' to avoid stricter measures from being needed in the next few weeks, says the head of the ...
    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
    Brussels has announced the coronavirus measures for the 20th edition of its annual “Winter Wonders” celebrations, as it cautiously hopes celebrations ...
    Coronavirus already cost Belgium’s social security nearly €20 billion
    The impact of the coronavirus crisis on the social security system in Belgium amounts to over €19 billion, figures by the Court of Audit show. For ...