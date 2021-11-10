Dour announces week-long festival in 2022...

Fans of the Belgian alternative music festival Dour will be able to celebrate for a whole week when the festival returns in 2022 after a 2-year absence.

A five day XXL edition of the festival had already been announced and this has now been extended even further to include the pre-festival Dour CampFest.

“In July 2022, you’ll have to bring your extra t-shirts and socks,” organisers announced in an update.

“3 days of warm-up, for the most faithful DOUREUUUH! community, to the rhythms of sound systems, nature and surprises of all kinds. 3 days to warm up before the start of a milestone Dour Festival. 3 days of a collective experience to get back together before getting lost between the 8 stages and 250 artists of the Dour Festival.”

(1/4) VOUS NOUS AVEZ TELLEMENT MANQUÉ ! On a mis les petits plats dans les grands pour vous accueillir comme il se doit pour votre retour. En 2022, le festival sera précédé d’un tout nouvel événement : Dour CampFest. 3 jours de warm-up pour la plus DOUREUUUH ! des communautés ! pic.twitter.com/5jtXFmzqsI — Dour Festival (@dourfestival) November 9, 2021

The 2022 festival will take place between 13 and 17 July, with access to CampFest free for anyone in possession of a 5-day Dour Festival 2020 and/or 2021 ticket.

No lineup for the pre-festival has been announced as of yet, but early-bird tickets went on sale on Tuesday, 9 November.