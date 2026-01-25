Brussels and Liège rewind to the 90s with two cocktail nights

Colourful garnishes and playful glassware. Credit: handout

Game consoles, pop anthems, neon colours and cult TV shows: this winter and spring, Brussels and Liège are getting a heavy dose of 1990s nostalgia. Two of Belgium's most creative cocktail bars, Chemistry & Botanic's in Brussels and Bar Bitter in Liège, are teaming up for a two-part collaboration celebrating the spirit, aesthetics and carefree energy of the 90s.

The project takes the form of two immersive guest-shift evenings, designed as feel-good events where cocktails meet pop culture. The first night, 'Back to the Bitter', will take place on Monday 2 February at Chemistry & Botanic's in the heart of Brussels (Place de la Vieille Halle aux Blés 49).

The second, 'Chemical B. Breaks', follows on Thursday 24 April at Bar Bitter in Liège (Rue de la Casquette 25), offering a mirror experience with the same retro DNA.

For the Brussels event, the Bar Bitter team will take over the shakers behind the bar at Chemistry & Botanic's, transforming the venue into a cosy 90s time capsule.

Expect signature cocktails inspired by the decade's aesthetics, colourful garnishes, playful glassware and even an alcohol-free option. A nostalgic playlist, retro décor and interactive mini-animations will complete the experience.

The collaboration then travels south to Liège in April, when Chemistry & Botanic's returns the favour by taking control of Bar Bitter for an evening that stays true to each bar's identity while continuing the 90s theme.

Windows 95 Party

Beyond the cocktails, the project is rooted in nostalgia and community. From cult TV series and iconic pop and rock figures to teenage bedroom objects and early gaming references, the events tap into a collective memory that speaks across generations.

The visual identity leans into a playful 'Windows 95 Party' concept, with retro graphic codes and geeky nods that turn the 90s into a fully immersive universe.

Both bars see the collaboration as a simple, inclusive way to bring people together. Whether you're a seasoned cocktail lover or just curious to relive a few memories, the idea is to come as you are, have fun and enjoy original creations in a relaxed setting.

"We wanted a collaboration that would be very easy to embrace. The 1990s speak to everyone: you come to have fun, relive old memories, discover original creations… and above all, enjoy a good time whether you're a cocktail enthusiast or simply curious."

