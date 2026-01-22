Man claims 'one of his three alter egos' killed his grandmother as he goes on trial for her murder

The trial of a man who admitted killing his grandmother began on Thursday at the French-speaking Assize Court in Brussels.

Olivier Vanderborght, 33, beat his grandmother Jeanine Fabry, 83, to death with a hammer in her apartment in Auderghem on 7 October 2023.

Fabry's body was found a week later in a suitcase in a wooded valley in Vresse-sur-Semois. Vanderborght led investigators to the location where he dumped the suitcase on the night of October 7-8, 2023.

The defendant confessed to the crime, but stated that he suffers from dissociative identity disorder and claims that one of his three alter egos, Mathias, bore responsibility. This was stated in the indictment read out Thursday morning by the Attorney General.