EMA approves two antibody-based treatments...

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended that the European Commission approve the use of two antibody-based treatments against Covid-19.

Thursday’s announcement called for the approval of the antibody cocktail Ronapreve from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche and Regkirona from the South Korean company Celltrion Healthcare, the Belga News Agency reports

As it stands, these two are the first Covid-19 antibody treatments recommended for approval by the EMA. So what are they?

Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab) is an intravenous Covid-19 treatment meant for adults and children aged 12 years and over who do not need supplemental oxygen but are at risk of serious illness.

The treatment, which can also be preventive, has already been approved under an emergency procedure in several other countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

The name may seem familiar as former US President Donald Trump already received the treatment last year, before the antibody cocktail was officially approved in the US.

Regkirona (regdanvimab) is only recommended by the EMA in adults who do not need extra oxygen but are at risk of becoming seriously ill.

So far, only the drug Veklury (remdesivir) has been approved in the EU as a special corona drug. It was developed by US company Gilead Sciences.