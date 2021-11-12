Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels The Same?...

Brussels has a lot of cars. That’s not a stance, not picking sides, it’s just a fact.

And, while it may sound like an eye-roll-inducing observation, it hasn’t always been like this. In fact, the city was once like any other, trying to get a grasp on how to handle these metal beasts.

By 2021, Belgium’s attitude towards the car has changed. The past five years have seen a huge shift in favour of soft mobility (walking, cycling, rollerblading and more).

But have you ever wondered what it was like before?

Of course, you have. That seems like a good reason to check out the story below.

But also an opportunity to talk about how fascinating changes can be – even when they’re not brought on by covid.

How much do you know about your adopted home, really? At which point in a box of old photographs does Brussels stop looking like the city you now know?

Is it when Place Jourdan got a facelift?

Is it when there are cars driving through the now pedestrianised city centre?

Or is it when cars stopped parking on Grande Place? (in which case, you might be a vampire)

Let me know. Is Brussels still the same city you moved to?

Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com).

