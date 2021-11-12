   
Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels The Same?
Friday, 12 November, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels The Same?

    Friday, 12 November 2021

    Credit: Erfgoedbank Brussel

    Brussels has a lot of cars. That’s not a stance, not picking sides, it’s just a fact.

    And, while it may sound like an eye-roll-inducing observation, it hasn’t always been like this. In fact, the city was once like any other, trying to get a grasp on how to handle these metal beasts.

    By 2021, Belgium’s attitude towards the car has changed. The past five years have seen a huge shift in favour of soft mobility (walking, cycling, rollerblading and more).

    But have you ever wondered what it was like before?

    Of course, you have. That seems like a good reason to check out the story below.

    But also an opportunity to talk about how fascinating changes can be – even when they’re not brought on by covid.

    How much do you know about your adopted home, really? At which point in a box of old photographs does Brussels stop looking like the city you now know?

    Is it when Place Jourdan got a facelift?

    Is it when there are cars driving through the now pedestrianised city centre?

    Or is it when cars stopped parking on Grande Place? (in which case, you might be a vampire)

    Let me know. Is Brussels still the same city you moved to?

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com). 

    1. Belgium remains dark red on European travel map

    As the coronavirus situation in Belgium continues to worsen, the entire country has retained its dark red colour in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s map. Read More.

    2. In Photos: When Belgium ruled the car

    Credit: Erfgoedbank Brussel

    While emptying areas of motorised vehicles is often the explicit aim of city planners who envisage new environments for inhabitants, it can still be difficult to picture the familiar streets and boulevards of Brussels without a constant flow of traffic. But there was once was a time when they didn’t occupy quite so much space. Read more.

    3. Brexit led to €359 million in investments in Wallonia, less than in Flanders

    Brexit has resulted in Wallonia receiving almost €358 million in investments, while 539 jobs have been created in the region since the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. Here’s more.

    4. Cyclist filmed knocking over five-year-old sues cameraman

    A cyclist who was recorded knocking over a five-year-old girl in Belgium around Christmas last year has announced he will sue the cameraman because he shared the video of the incident on social media. Read more.

    5. Vaccinated only and lockdowns: EU countries tighten restrictions

    As coronavirus cases continue to rise across Europe, various countries are looking to tighten measures. Read more.

    6. Telework and office hybrid reduces short-term absences

    Hybrid work routines, which allow employees to combine days in the office with days working from home, have been shown to reduce short-term absences, according to human resources company Securex.  Read more.

    7. Warnings of ‘frighteningly’ high electricity bills in November

    Consumer association Test Achats is warning of “frightening” rates for gas and electricity in November, fearing that prices may increase to the extent that people won’t be able to afford to pay their bills. Here’s more.

