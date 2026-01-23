Parliament will ask citizens to examine how to clean up Brussels

Illustration picture taken during the oath ceremony during the first plenary session of the Brussels parliament of the new legislature in Brussels, Tuesday 25 June 2024. Credit : Belga/Hakim Kaghat

The Brussels Parliament has given near-unanimous approval to the creation of a deliberative commission focused on public cleanliness in the capital.

The commission, which will be made up of randomly selected citizens and members of parliament, is due to be set up in the coming months to examine issues related to cleanliness in Brussels. Only the two N-VA MPs voted against the proposal.

In November, the extended bureau of the parliament deemed two citizen-led proposals on cleanliness and mobility to be admissible, after each gathered the required 1,000 signatures.

However, it was decided that only the issue of cleanliness would be addressed at this stage, through a deliberative commission scheduled for early this year.

The decision was largely driven by budgetary constraints, in a context where the Brussels-Capital Region currently has no full government in place and is operating without a fully fledged budget.

The choice to prioritise cleanliness was also linked to the fact that mobility has already been the subject of citizens' panels in recent years, notably initiatives launched by former minister-president Charles Picqué in 2017 and the Brussels Voice project in 2023.

