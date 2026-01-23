EU reviews organised crime laws amid enforcement gap worries

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a public consultation as it prepares possible new EU rules to tackle organised crime.

The consultation invites views from EU agencies and bodies, EU institutions, national authorities in EU member states, international organisations and civil society, the European Commission informed in a statement on Thursday.

People and organisations can submit feedback until 10 April 2026 at midnight Brussels time.

What the consultation covers

The Commission said it is seeking input on how a current “Framework Decision” is being implemented — a type of EU legal instrument used to align national laws in certain areas.

It is also asking for views on the scale of the threat from organised crime and on ways to address it, including non-legislative and legislative options.

The consultation also asks about EU tools and organisations already involved in countering organised crime, and how they operate, the statement said.